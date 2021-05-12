Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Echo Global Logistics worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECHO. Cowen upped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Insiders sold 33,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,155 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECHO opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $925.07 million, a P/E ratio of 144.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

