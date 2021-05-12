Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,472 shares of company stock worth $20,697,305. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

