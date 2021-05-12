New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 183.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

