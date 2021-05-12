New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invacare were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

