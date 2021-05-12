The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $620.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $880.00.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $751.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $514.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $687.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.28. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

