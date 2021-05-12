The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

