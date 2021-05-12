Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $408.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $408.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $377.14 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

