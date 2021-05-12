Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.80 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

ETR CEC1 opened at €4.90 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

