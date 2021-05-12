The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.30 ($42.71).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE stock opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.47 and a 200-day moving average of €32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 12 month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.63.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.