LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.78 ($160.91).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €115.50 and a 200-day moving average of €118.01. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

