$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce $17.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Tellurian posted sales of $6.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $79.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $109.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.88 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $888.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

