Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.20. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

