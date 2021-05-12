AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,536,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

