Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $531,294.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HAL opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.74.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.