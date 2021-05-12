Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $531,294.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HAL opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.74.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Featured Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.