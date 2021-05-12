Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 1,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65. The company has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,858,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

