Ben Pivar Sells 2,019 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

