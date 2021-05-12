Jimmy Stead Sells 3,000 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.