Jennifer Holden Dunbar Sells 9,500 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $684.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

