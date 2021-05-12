New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Oil States International worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.