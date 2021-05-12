New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $15,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE CLB opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.