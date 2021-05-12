Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $234,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 121,961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

