Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $69.66 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.52.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James raised their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

