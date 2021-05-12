Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $626.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

