MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of MYR Group worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

