Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price target on Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.01. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$37.30. The firm has a market cap of C$25.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

