Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE:IFP opened at C$36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97.

In related news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,200.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.