Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,741 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,762,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of HE stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

