Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

