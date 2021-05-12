Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

