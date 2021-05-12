Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

LMND stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

