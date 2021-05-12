Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STL. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

