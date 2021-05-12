National Bank Financial Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSH.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.44.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 184.00. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$13.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 871.43%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

