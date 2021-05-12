Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.11.

TSE BLX opened at C$35.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.19. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.09.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

