Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce $9.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.26 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold 19,630 shares of company stock valued at $656,387 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

