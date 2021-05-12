Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 252.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 272.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $970,000.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

