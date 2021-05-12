Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 86.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 450.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $235.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $198.06 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

