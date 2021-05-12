Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.30 million, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

