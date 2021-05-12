Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $484.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.