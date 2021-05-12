Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.