Brokers Set Expectations for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

