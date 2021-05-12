Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 925,484 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Ford Motor worth $357,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,462,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,703,000 after purchasing an additional 712,637 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

F opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.