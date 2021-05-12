Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,456 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $265,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $148.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.