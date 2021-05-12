Patrick Cimerola Sells 5,006 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,275.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $704,840.40.

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

