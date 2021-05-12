John W. Kooyman Sells 11,195 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CL opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

