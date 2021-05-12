Philip R. Gallagher Sells 23,128 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philip R. Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24.

Avnet stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

