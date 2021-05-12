$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.