William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

NYSE RVLV opened at $50.16 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

