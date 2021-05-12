Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €137.71 ($162.02).

Shares of ML stock opened at €122.90 ($144.59) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €125.07 and a 200-day moving average of €113.99.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

