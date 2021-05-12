MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.78 ($125.62).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.13.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.