Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.30 ($26.24).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC opened at €24.48 ($28.80) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 1-year high of €25.10 ($29.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.02.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.